The 63.4m Lürssen Polar Star will impress anyone who steps onboard: her charming restyled interior décor and redesigned layout are destined to stand the test of time. She combines to perfection outstanding ocean-going abilities with the interior beauty of classic shapes, light colors and materials worthy of a luxury superyacht.

Refitting is one of the most interesting sides of our work: reinterpreting the style of a boat is exciting yet challenging. We believe in harmony between a person and their home or, in this case, superyacht. It is no secret that sometimes this harmony is lost, possibly due to dated interiors or because of the changing lifestyle and taste of the Owner. This is what happened with MY Polar Star. We accepted the challenge to recreate the unique shape of this 63-meter yacht.

HISTORY

The Polar Star was built by Lürssen in 2005 and the exteriors were designed by Espen Oeino, who incorporated the traditional style of an explorer vessel into the strong, sleek lines of a modern yacht. Master Yachts managed and organized the work.

Years later, this vessel underwent a comprehensive refit by FM Architettura d’Interni from January to July 2016. Our team was responsible for both the exterior furniture and interior design.