Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 48m
Year 1954

Polaris

1954

|

Sail Yacht

Polaris is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1954 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Georgia and most recently refitted in 1985.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Polaris measures 48.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Polaris has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Polaris also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Polaris accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Polaris has a hull NB of 13207.

Polaris flies the flag of Sweden.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

6.2m

crew:

12

draft:

2.75m
Other Lurssen yachts
Related News