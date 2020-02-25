Polaris is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1954 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Georgia and most recently refitted in 1985.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Polaris measures 48.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Polaris has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Polaris also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Polaris accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Polaris has a hull NB of 13207.

Polaris flies the flag of Sweden.