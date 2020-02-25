Polaris
1954|
Sail Yacht
Polaris is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1954 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Georgia and most recently refitted in 1985.
Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.
Design
Polaris measures 48.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Polaris has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Polaris also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Polaris accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
Polaris has a hull NB of 13207.
Polaris flies the flag of Sweden.