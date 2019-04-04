Polaris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Polaris measures 48.29 metres in length and has a beam of 8.80 feet.

Polaris has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.

Polaris also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Polaris has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Polaris accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Polaris is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FR028.

Polaris is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.