Pollux is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Cantieri di Pisa and most recently refitted in 2008.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Pollux measures 33.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.45 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Pollux has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Pollux also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Pollux has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Pollux has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pollux accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pollux is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Pollux flies the flag of Greek.