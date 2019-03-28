Polly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Polly measures 41.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 294 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Polly has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Polly also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Polly has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Polly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Polly measures 41.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 294 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Polly has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Polly also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Polly has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Polly has a fuel capacity of 35,190 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Polly accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Polly is MCA compliant. She has a Navy hull, whose NB is AY33.

Polly is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.