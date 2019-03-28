Polly
Polly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.
Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.
Design
Polly measures 41.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 294 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.
Polly has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Her interior design is by RWD.
Polly also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities
Polly has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Polly has a fuel capacity of 35,190 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Polly accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Polly is MCA compliant. She has a Navy hull, whose NB is AY33.
Polly is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.