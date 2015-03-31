Polly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Polly measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Polly has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Polly has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Polly accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.