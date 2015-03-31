We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 32m
Year 2002
Polly
2002|
Motor Yacht
Polly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Polly measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Polly has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Polly has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Polly accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.