Length 32m
Year 2004

Polo V

2004

|

Sail Yacht

Polo V is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Broward Marine.

Design

Polo V measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.

Polo V has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Polo V also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Polo V has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Polo V has a fuel capacity of 30,283 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Polo V accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

