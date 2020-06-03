Polycarpus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1949 by Arsenal in Dordrecht, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2003.

Polycarpus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1949 by Arsenal in Dordrecht, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Polycarpus measures 34.56 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Polycarpus has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Meyer.

Her interior design is by Van Mill.

Polycarpus also features naval architecture by De Biesbosch De Doonge.

Performance and Capabilities

Polycarpus has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Polycarpus has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Polycarpus accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Polycarpus flies the flag of the Netherlands.