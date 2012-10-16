Read online now
Length 24.99m
Year 2008

Polytropon II

2008

Motor Yacht

Polytropon II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Polytropon II measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.96 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet.

Polytropon II has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini .

Polytropon II also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Polytropon II has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Polytropon II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Polytropon II flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

5.79m

crew:

-

draft:

3.96m
