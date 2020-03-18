Portobello is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by ATM Yachts & Design.

Design

Portobello measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Portobello has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Portobello has a fuel capacity of 2,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Portobello accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.