Length 28m
Year 2008
Portobello
2008|
Motor Yacht
Portobello is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by ATM Yachts & Design.
Design
Portobello measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Portobello has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Portobello has a fuel capacity of 2,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Portobello accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.