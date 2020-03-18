Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 4 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28m
Year 2008

Portobello

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Portobello is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by ATM Yachts & Design.

Design

Portobello measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Portobello has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Portobello has a fuel capacity of 2,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Portobello accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

7m

crew:

3

draft:

2.7m
Other ATM & Design yacht
Related News