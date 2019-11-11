Portofino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Intermarine Savannah.

Portofino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Intermarine Savannah.

Design

Portofino measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Portofino has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Her interior design is by Ari Cross-Buchanan.

Portofino also features naval architecture by Intermarine Savannah.

Performance and Capabilities

Portofino has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Portofino has a fuel capacity of 26,874 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Portofino accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Portofino has a hull NB of 2419.

Portofino is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.