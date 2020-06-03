Length 27.45m
Year 1998
Pouaro
1998|
Motor Yacht
Pouaro is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Pouaro measures 27.45 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 100 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Pouaro has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Pouaro also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Pouaro has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.
Pouaro has a fuel capacity of 9,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Pouaro accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Pouaro has a White hull.
Pouaro flies the flag of Greek.