Pouaro is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Pouaro measures 27.45 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 100 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pouaro has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Pouaro also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Pouaro has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Pouaro has a fuel capacity of 9,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Pouaro accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pouaro has a White hull.

Pouaro flies the flag of Greek.