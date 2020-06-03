Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.45m
Year 1998

Pouaro

1998

|

Motor Yacht

Pouaro is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Pouaro measures 27.45 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 100 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pouaro has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Pouaro also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Pouaro has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Pouaro has a fuel capacity of 9,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Pouaro accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pouaro has a White hull.

Pouaro flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.5m

crew:

5

draft:

1.9m
Other Falcon yachts
Featured Events