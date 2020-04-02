Poupee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Poupee measures 25.9 metres in length and has a beam of 19 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Poupee has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Poupee has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 397 litres.

Accommodation

Poupee contains 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Poupee flies the flag of Australia.