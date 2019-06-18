Powdermonkey
2004|
Motor Yacht
Powdermonkey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Powdermonkey measures 29.8 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Powdermonkey has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Falcon.
Powdermonkey also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Powdermonkey has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Powdermonkey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Powdermonkey measures 29.8 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Powdermonkey has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Falcon.
Powdermonkey also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Powdermonkey has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Powdermonkey has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Powdermonkey accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Powdermonkey is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.