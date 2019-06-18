Powdermonkey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Powdermonkey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Powdermonkey measures 29.8 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Powdermonkey has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Falcon.

Powdermonkey also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Powdermonkey has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Powdermonkey has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Powdermonkey accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Powdermonkey is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.