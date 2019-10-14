Power Play is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Damen.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

Power Play measures 55.51 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 489 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Power Play has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Damen.

Power Play has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Power Play accommodates up to 6 guests in 10 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.