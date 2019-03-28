Prana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.

Prana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Prana measures 51.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.88 metres and a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 384 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Prana has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Prana also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Prana has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Prana has a fuel capacity of 38 litres, and a water capacity of 10 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Prana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Prana is MCA compliant, her hull NB is AY34.

Prana is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.