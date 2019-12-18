Praxis is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Praxis measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 8.18 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 403 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Praxis has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Praxis also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Praxis has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Praxis has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Praxis has a fuel capacity of 52,340 litres, and a water capacity of 15,896 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Praxis accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Praxis is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 754.

Praxis is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.