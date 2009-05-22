One of the world’s most recognisable custom built motor yachts, Predator will forever be remembered as a rule breaking superyacht project. The first Feadship to sport a revolutionary axe-bow, the 72.80m Predator lives up to the ruthless efficiency of her name; engineered to make the most of her speed, power and razor-sharp aesthetics.

Feadship reinvented the wheel when they approached the design of Predator with De Voogt Naval Architects, as the brief demanded a creation which was not only fast, stylish and over 70 metres, but comfortable and quiet. Her exterior is the first notable edge, and by taking an axe-bow usually reserved for military vessels, Predator cuts through the waves powered by a four-engine system.

Exceeding her speed and vibration tests, Predator's interior by the Bannenberg & Rowell studio in London creates a warm and welcoming home with innovations in design throughout. From innovative entertainment systems, to the layout itself. Able to reach speeds over 28 knots, Predator is lightweight yet stable and can accommodate up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Predator also features other remarkable design elements such as an extremely tall engine room, as well as the longest uninterrupted interior views on a Feadship and boasts unprecedented engineering; from a lightweight honeycomb superstructure borrowed from military technology to air-conditioning systems adapted from aircraft.