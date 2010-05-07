Prediction is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.

Prediction is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.

Design

Prediction measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 506 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Prediction has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Prediction also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Prediction has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Prediction has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Prediction accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Prediction has a hull NB of BN204.

Prediction is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.