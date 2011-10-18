Preference 19 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Tansu Yachts, in Turkey.

Preference 19 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Tansu Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Preference 19 measures 36.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes.

Preference 19 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tansu Design.

Tansu Yacht Design is a contemporary yacht design studio in Turkey; focusing on the exterior styling, interior design and project consultancy on distinctive motor yachts and explorer projects.

Preference 19 also features naval architecture by Kerim Acar Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Preference 19 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Preference 19 has a fuel capacity of 47,710 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Preference 19 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Preference 19 is MCA compliant

Preference 19 is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.