Prenses Lila is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Kurt Brothers Marine and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Prenses Lila measures 36.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.76 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Prenses Lila has a wood hull with a wood / epoxy superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Viking Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Prenses Lila has a top speed of 13.70 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Prenses Lila has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

Accommodation

Prenses Lila accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Prenses Lila flies the flag of Turkey.