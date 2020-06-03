Length 45m
Year 2013
Pride
2013|
Motor Yacht
Pride is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Viudes Yachts.
Design
Pride measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 9.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes.
Pride has a steel hull.
Pride also features naval architecture by Isonaval.
Performance and Capabilities
Pride has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots.
Pride has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 80,000 litres.
Accommodation
Pride accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Pride flies the flag of the United Kingdom.