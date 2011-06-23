M/Y Prima was built for a Shipping Company, owner of Columbus Yacht brand. At the moment, another 55m yacht is under construction and the designing of other models ranging from 38m to 75m, with steel hull are being designed.

The technical launch of this beautiful Superyacht was attended by local Authorities, shipyard workers, national and international brokers and specialist press. The technical launch of M/Y “Prima” represents an important goal for Palumbo, that last year acquired two Shipyards in Malta, one of them fully dedicated to superyachts refitting.



The M/Y “Prima” was designed by Sergio Cutolo (Hydrotech Naval Architecture) and the interior design by Tommaso Spadolini (Spadolini Studio Design), international well known names in the field in the designing of luxury mega yachts.



M/Y “Prima” has a full displacement of about 700t, six staterooms including full beam Owner’s cabin with balcony and VIP cabin on the bridge deck. Exceptional volume from her 10.2m beam, large common areas and massive internal volumes are the main characteristic of Prima. 12 Sleeps guests and 12 sleeps in crew in six double crew staterooms plus Captain’s cabin. In the Sun Deck, a large Jacuzzi is well exposed on the sun pad island and there is a bar inboard of the crews’ staircase down to the bridge deck pantry.