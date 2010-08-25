Primadonna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Westship Yachts in Westport Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2002.

Primadonna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Westship Yachts in Westport Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Primadonna measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.1 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 165 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Primadonna has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Primadonna also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Primadonna has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Primadonna has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 2,839 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Primadonna accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Primadonna has a hull NB of 7614.

Primadonna is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.