Primetime is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Horizon Yachts, in the United States.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Primetime measures 25 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Primetime has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Primetime accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Primetime flies the flag of the USA.