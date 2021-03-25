Read online now
Prince De Neufchatel is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1967 by Holland Superyacht Industries and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Prince De Neufchatel measures 25 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.5 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Prince De Neufchatel has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Prince De Neufchatel has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Prince De Neufchatel has a fuel capacity of 1,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Prince De Neufchatel accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Prince De Neufchatel flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

