Length 25m
Year 1967
Prince De Neufchatel
1967|
Sail Yacht
Prince De Neufchatel is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1967 by Holland Superyacht Industries and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Prince De Neufchatel measures 25 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.5 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Prince De Neufchatel has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Prince De Neufchatel has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Prince De Neufchatel has a fuel capacity of 1,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Prince De Neufchatel accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Prince De Neufchatel flies the flag of Greek.