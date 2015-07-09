Princess 32M/03 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Princess Yachts in Plymouth, United Kingdom.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Princess 32M/03 measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.11 feet.

Princess 32M/03 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Princess Yachts.

Princess 32M/03 also features naval architecture by Princess Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Princess 32M/03 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Princess Yachts in Plymouth, United Kingdom.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Princess 32M/03 measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.11 feet.

Princess 32M/03 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Princess Yachts.

Princess 32M/03 also features naval architecture by Princess Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Princess 32M/03 has a fuel capacity of 12,900 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Other Specifications

Princess 32M/03 has a hull NB of 32M/03.