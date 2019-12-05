Princess Elena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Codecasa.

Princess Elena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Codecasa.

Design

Princess Elena measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 231 tonnes.

Princess Elena has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Princess Elena also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Elena has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Princess Elena has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Princess Elena accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Princess Elena has a hull NB of C.20.