Princess Hannah
1993|
Motor Yacht
Princess Hannah is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Princess Hannah measures 33.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres.
Princess Hannah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Princess Hannah also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Princess Hannah has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Princess Hannah has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Princess Hannah has a fuel capacity of 18,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,780 litres.
Accommodation
Princess Hannah accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Princess Hannah has a hull NB of 06.