Princess Hannah is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Princess Hannah measures 33.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres.

Princess Hannah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Princess Hannah also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Hannah has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Princess Hannah is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Princess Hannah measures 33.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres.

Princess Hannah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Princess Hannah also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Hannah has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Princess Hannah has a fuel capacity of 18,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,780 litres.

Accommodation

Princess Hannah accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Princess Hannah has a hull NB of 06.