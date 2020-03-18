Princess Iluka
1979|
Motor Yacht
Princess Iluka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Ray Kemp in Woodbridge, Australia and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Princess Iluka measures 34.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.2 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.
Princess Iluka has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Princess Iluka also features naval architecture by Bernie Cohen Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Princess Iluka has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Princess Iluka has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Princess Iluka accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Princess Iluka flies the flag of Malta.