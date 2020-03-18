Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 5 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.5m
Year 1979

Princess Iluka

1979

|

Motor Yacht

Princess Iluka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Ray Kemp in Woodbridge, Australia and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Princess Iluka measures 34.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.2 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.

Princess Iluka has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Princess Iluka also features naval architecture by Bernie Cohen Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Iluka has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Princess Iluka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Ray Kemp in Woodbridge, Australia and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Princess Iluka measures 34.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.2 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.

Princess Iluka has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Princess Iluka also features naval architecture by Bernie Cohen Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Iluka has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Princess Iluka has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Princess Iluka accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Princess Iluka flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.2m

crew:

6

draft:

3.2m
Related News
Featured Events