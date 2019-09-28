Luxury motor yacht Princess Iolanthe was built in 2006 by Italian shipyard Mondomarine. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture by Mondomarine, exterior design by Luca Dini and the interior work of Jean-Pierre Fantini. This twin screw yacht measures 45.5 metres and can accommodate 10 guests sleeping and 12 cruising.

Motor yacht Princess Iolanthe is full of large, open and airy spaces that carry through from exterior to the interior. Her generous sundeck and spacious bridge deck are large enough to compete with yachts well over 50 metres in length. The sundeck is actually separated into three zones by a roll-bar that divides a dining area, a bar, and a large Jacuzzi with nearby sun chairs.

The luxury vessel is also strong and reliable enough to transport her owners on transatlantic voyages from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean to Alaska. Her exterior lines display all the modern tendencies of nautical styling while her interior décor resembles that of a classic sailing yacht with strong wood-colouring and vintage style fabrics.

Amongst her five staterooms are an indulgent master suite, two Queen guest suites and two twin guest suites. The full-width master suite on the main deck includes a private office and his and hers bathroom, while the guest suites on the lower deck feature en suites.

Luxury yacht Princess Iolanthe is powered by two Caterpillar 3512B 1850 horsepower engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 16.5 knots. She can achieve a range of 4,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 12 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Princess Iolanthe is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 13 knots while her crew of nine under the direction of Captain Brett Thomson ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The motor yacht is equipped with a range of water toys to provide excellent entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, a Wave runner, wakeboard, waterskis, inflatables, and a range of snorkelling equipment.

Princess Iolanthe calls the port of Monaco home and cruises the East Mediterranean during the summer charter season and heads to the Indian Ocean for the winter season.

The luxury vessel has been built to ABS and Lloyds classification and is fully MCA compliant. She flies the Cayman Islands flag.