Princess Jules is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Princess Jules measures 26.82 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Jules has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Princess Jules has a fuel capacity of 9,001 litres, and a water capacity of 348 litres.

Accommodation

Princess Jules accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Princess Jules has a white hull.

Princess Jules flies the flag of Grand Cayman.