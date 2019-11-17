Princess K is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Kingship Marine, in China.

Princess K is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Kingship Marine, in China.

Kingship Marine is Asia’s first shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury steel and aluminium superyachts. Working with world-class names in yacht design and engineering, Kingship’s skilled craftsmen build each vessel to Lloyd’s and MCA class.

Design

Princess K measures 33.56 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet.

Princess K has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Her interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Princess K also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Model

Princess K is a semi-custom Magellan 110 model.

Other yachts based on this Magellan 110 semi-custom model include: Magellan 110 #2.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess K has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

Princess K has a fuel capacity of 44,556 litres, and a water capacity of 10,960 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Princess K accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Princess K is MCA compliant, her hull NB is KS002.

Princess K is a Lloyd’s + 100 A1 SSCYacht MonoG6, LMC class yacht.