Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 55m
Year 2015

Princess Maria

2015

|

Sail Yacht

Princess Maria is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Dream Ship Victory , in Turkey.

Design

Princess Maria measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 9.95 metres.

Princess Maria has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Valeriy Stepanenko.

Princess Maria also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Princess Maria accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

9.95m

crew:

5

draft:

4m
Other Dream Ship Victory yachts
Related News