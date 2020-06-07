Princess Maria is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Dream Ship Victory , in Turkey.

Design

Princess Maria measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 9.95 metres.

Princess Maria has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Valeriy Stepanenko.

Princess Maria also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Princess Maria accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.