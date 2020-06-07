We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 55m
Year 2015
Princess Maria
2015|
Sail Yacht
Princess Maria is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Dream Ship Victory , in Turkey.
Design
Princess Maria measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 9.95 metres.
Princess Maria has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Valeriy Stepanenko.
Princess Maria also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Accommodation
Princess Maria accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.