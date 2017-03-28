Princess Sophia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1938 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 1995.

Design

Princess Sophia measures 30.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 5 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Her interior design is by Alpha Marine.

Princess Sophia also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson and Alpha Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Sophia has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Princess Sophia accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Princess Sophia has a hull NB of 461.