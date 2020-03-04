Motor Yacht Princess Too was built in 1999 by Feadship and features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects and Sam Sorgiovanni.

Princess Too was custom built in 1999 and underwent a complete refit in 2006 to achieve her current pristine condition. The luxury yacht’s sophisticated interior design by Sam Sorgiovanni features dark wood panels, plush sofas and generous social areas.

The spacious saloon on the main deck is surrounded by oversized windows, allowing plenty of natural light. The formal dining saloon can seat up to 12 guests and aft deck cocktail tables can be converted into a large dining table for up to 12 guests for al fresco dining.

Princess Too’s six luxurious staterooms include a master stateroom with Jacuzzi and separate shower located forward on the main deck and a VIP stateroom, which has a Queen berth and settee, and en suite with Jacuzzi.

Motor yacht Princess K can reach a top speed of 14.5 knots from her twin Caterpillar engines, and has a range of 4,500 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 13.5 knots.

