Princess Y85 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Design

Princess Y85 measures 26.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Her exterior design is by Bernard Olesinski.

Her interior design is by Princess Yachts.

Princess Y85 also features naval architecture by Bernard Olesinski.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Y85 has a top speed of 33.00 knots.

Princess Y85 has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Princess Y85 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.