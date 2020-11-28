Read online now
Princess Y85 will be appearing at Dubai International Boat Show
24th November 2020-28th November 2020
Length 26.2m
Year 2019

Princess Y85

2019

Motor Yacht

Princess Y85 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Princess Y85 measures 26.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Her exterior design is by Bernard Olesinski.

Her interior design is by Princess Yachts.

Princess Y85 also features naval architecture by Bernard Olesinski.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Y85 has a top speed of 33.00 knots.

Princess Y85 has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Princess Y85 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

33Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.3m

crew:

3

draft:

1.77m
