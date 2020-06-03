Read online now
Length 50m
Year 1994

Princess Zeynep is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm .

Design

Princess Zeynep measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Princess Zeynep has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Princess Zeynep has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Princess Zeynep accommodates up to 24 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

