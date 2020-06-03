We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24m
Year 2007
Princesses
Motor Yacht
Princesses is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Canados.
Design
Princesses measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.88 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 71 tonnes.
Princesses has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Princesses has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.
Princesses has a fuel capacity of 9,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Accommodation
Princesses accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Princesses flies the flag of Malta.