Princesses is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Canados.

Design

Princesses measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.88 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 71 tonnes.

Princesses has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Princesses has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Princesses has a fuel capacity of 9,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Princesses accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Princesses flies the flag of Malta.