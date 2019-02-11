Principe Perfeito is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1943 by Chantier Naval De Caen in France, France and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Principe Perfeito measures 41.52 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.90 feet and a beam of 7.52 feet.

Principe Perfeito has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Chantier Naval De Caen.

Principe Perfeito also features naval architecture by Kruger Werft.

Performance and Capabilities

Principe Perfeito has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Principe Perfeito accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Principe Perfeito has a Blue, white, yellow hull.

Principe Perfeito is a Portuguese commerical registered. Certified by IPTM - Institute Portugal Transport Marine class yacht. She flies the flag of Portugal.