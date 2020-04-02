Principessa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts.

Principessa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Principessa measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 187 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Principessa has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Principessa also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Principessa is a semi-custom Azimut 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 105 semi-custom model include: Alma, Amanecer, Tartaruga, Mauri, Qatar II, Andiamo.

Performance and Capabilities

Principessa has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Principessa has a fuel capacity of 17 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Principessa accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Principessa has a hull NB of 105/11.

Principessa is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of St Vincent .