Principessa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Principessa measures 30.85 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Principessa has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Her interior design is by Laura Baldoni de Gorga.

Principessa also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Principessa has a top speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Principessa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Principessa is MCA compliant

Principessa is a HULL ABS MALTESE CROSS A1 YACHTING SERVICE MACHINERY ABS AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Portugal.