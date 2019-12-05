Principessa Vaivia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Perini Navi.

Principessa Vaivia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Principessa Vaivia measures 40.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.37 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 242 tonnes.

Principessa Vaivia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Principessa Vaivia also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Principessa Vaivia has a top speed of 12.6 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Principessa Vaivia has a fuel capacity of 26,300 litres.

She also has a range of 3,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Principessa Vaivia accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Principessa Vaivia has a hull NB of 8807.