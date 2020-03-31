Printemps is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Heesen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2003.

Printemps is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Heesen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2003.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Printemps measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.56 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 204 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Printemps has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Printemps also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Printemps has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Printemps has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Printemps accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Printemps is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6932.

Printemps is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.