Privacy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Privacy measures 47.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.29 metres and a beam of 9.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Privacy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

Privacy also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Privacy has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Privacy has a fuel capacity of 45,425 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 4,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Privacy accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Privacy is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 026.

Privacy is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.