Private Lives is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by RMK Marine.

Design

Private Lives measures 36.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 345 tonnes.

Private Lives has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Performance and Capabilities

Private Lives has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Private Lives has a fuel capacity of 71,111 litres, and a water capacity of 22,900 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Private Lives accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Private Lives has a hull NB of 53.