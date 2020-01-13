Privee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2018.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Privee measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Privee has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Privee also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Privee has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Privee has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Privee accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Privee has a hull NB of 2672.

Privee flies the flag of the USA.