Project 1006 Classic

In September 2010 Werner was contacted by one of their clients who had purchased two identical hulls of fast 1915 ferries.

Werner’s heart beat raised when he first glanced over the plans. These vessels clearly had a lot of potential. Long, sleek and elegant; surely the ingredients for a very fast vessel. For the conversion accommodation was added on the top deck, the bridge was enlarged and, the forecastle was extended further aft to emphasize the vessels length, bulwarks and foot rails were added along the top deck as well as a Portuguese bridge in front of the wheel house. Changes that instantly give the profile the exclusive style that was commonly seen on extravagant yachts of the era.