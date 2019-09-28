Project 231 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Design

Project 231 measures 54.60 metres in length and has a beam of 10.20 metres.

Her exterior design is by Horacio Bozzo Design.

Horacio Bozzo Design is a Yacht Design company specialized in the over 40 meter Motoryacht market.

Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Project 231 also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Project 231 has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Project 231 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.