We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 54.6m
Year 2020
Project 231
2020|
Motor Yacht
Project 231 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Baglietto , in Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Project 231 measures 54.60 metres in length and has a beam of 10.20 metres.Her exterior design is by Horacio Bozzo Design.
Horacio Bozzo Design is a Yacht Design company specialized in the over 40 meter Motoryacht market.
Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.
Project 231 also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Project 231 has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Project 231 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.