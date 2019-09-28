Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 54.6m
Year 2020

Project 231

2020

|

Motor Yacht

Project 231 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Project 231 measures 54.60 metres in length and has a beam of 10.20 metres.

Her exterior design is by Horacio Bozzo Design.

Horacio Bozzo Design is a Yacht Design company specialized in the over 40 meter Motoryacht market.

Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Project 231 also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Project 231 has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Project 231 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

10.2m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Baglietto yachts
Related News