Project 705 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Project 705 measures 73 metres in length and has a beam of 12.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,850 tonnes.

Project 705 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by RWD.

Her interior design is by Amy Halffman.

Project 705 also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Other Specifications

Project 705 has a White hull.

Project 705 flies the flag of Malta.